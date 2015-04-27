West Harrison Lady Hurricanes entertain South Jones in Class 5A - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

West Harrison Lady Hurricanes entertain South Jones in Class 5A Playoffs

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Last Thursday West Harrison head coach Brittany Rogers had her 18 and 9 Lady Canes out on the practice field prior to sweeping Natchez on Friday.

Rogers says West Harrison is ready to make a determined run in the Class 5A state playoffs thanks to a solid pitching staff, one she calls the best in the state.

Senior Jackie Shows has rung-up 10 wins, 5 losses and a 0.97 earned run average with 103 strikeouts.

Junior Stephanie Necaise has a 7 and 4 record with 127 strikeouts and a 1.12 ERA.

Rogers said, "They're really learned what it takes to be a pitcher.  They're really learned the bullpen work is a big deal.  They know what it takes to be a pitcher and be successful at it.

"We're just trying to take it one game at a time and believe that we can be the best and do the best that we can do." stated Shows.

Sophomore Rebecca Cuevas carries a big stick for the Lady Canes.  The third baseman is batting .538 with 23 RBI's.

Ashley Sexton who carries a .397 batting average, says the Lady Canes have the talent to make a run at the Class 5A title.

Sexton said, "We can do what coach has set in our minds on the field and off the field, that we can do whatever we want if we put our minds to it."

The quest to be the best in the Class 5A softball ranks continues tomorrow at home for the West Harrison Lady Hurricanes.

