St. Martin resident: Flames climb after lightning strikes gas li - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Martin resident: Flames climb after lightning strikes gas line

Officials said they believe lightning struck a tree and the force traveled to the ground, causing a gas line to rupture. Officials said that ignited a fuel fire. (Photo source: WLOX) Officials said they believe lightning struck a tree and the force traveled to the ground, causing a gas line to rupture. Officials said that ignited a fuel fire. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Severe weather caused some tense moments for a Jackson County neighborhood as residents were forced to evacuate after a lightning strike. The Fort Bayou Volunteer Fire Department responded to Mallory Drive in St. Martin shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

Officials said they believe lightning struck a tree and the force traveled to the ground, causing a gas line to rupture. Officials said that ignited a fuel fire.

"I was standing at the back door of the house, and I just so happen to see it come down and hit," said Steve McKinney, resident.

McKinney then told his wife what he saw.

"She was in the shower and I said, 'I just saw lightning hit about 100 feet from our house.' I said, 'It hit something, but I don't know what,'" McKinney said.

Fire officials said gas company crews dug up a portion of the line, installed a valve and were able to stop the flow of gas. Emergency responders said because of the danger, they evacuated the immediate area as well as the surrounding neighborhood.

"We walked out the front and there's flames shooting out of the ground over here across the street. It was just a couple of minutes later that the firemen and everybody started showing up telling us to evacuate,” said McKinney. “It was crazy. It was so loud it almost hurt your ears."

Jackson County utility officials said there was also some minor damage to the water line. No one was injured.

McKinney said he has never seen anything like it.

"It was pretty wild. We were worried the tree was going to catch on fire, because the flames were going up about eight or 10 feet. It was kind of like one of these oil fires you see on movies. Kind of like that."

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly