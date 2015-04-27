New pier will give greater public access to Deer Island - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New pier will give greater public access to Deer Island

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
Connect
Construction will begin this summer on a 170-foot pier on the north side of Deer Island. (Photo source: WLOX) Construction will begin this summer on a 170-foot pier on the north side of Deer Island. (Photo source: WLOX)

  • Inside WLOX.comMore>>

  • Volunteers make Deer Island a cleaner place

    Volunteers make Deer Island a cleaner place

    Wednesday, April 22 2015 5:45 PM EDT2015-04-22 21:45:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 23 2015 6:55 AM EDT2015-04-23 10:55:04 GMT
    Volunteers scour Deer Island for litter (Photo Source: WLOX News)Volunteers scour Deer Island for litter (Photo Source: WLOX News)
    More than 100 volunteers from several Biloxi casinos spent this Earth Day cleaning up Deer Island. The island cleanup event was also the kickoff to Mississippi Power Company's annual Renew Our Rivers program.More >>
    More than 100 volunteers from several Biloxi casinos spent this Earth Day cleaning up Deer Island. The island cleanup event was also the kickoff to Mississippi Power Company's annual Renew Our Rivers program.More >>

  • Ohio State students helping clear trails on Deer Island

    Ohio State students helping clear trails on Deer Island

    Tuesday, January 6 2015 5:50 PM EST2015-01-06 22:50:29 GMT
    Wednesday, January 7 2015 6:52 AM EST2015-01-07 11:52:07 GMT
    Students from Ohio State University spent the morning Tuesday working on Deer Island. They're part of a larger group of students, taking part in community service projects around the country during their last week of holiday break.  More >>
    Students from Ohio State University spent the morning Tuesday working on Deer Island. They're part of a larger group of students, taking part in community service projects around the country during their last week of holiday break.  More >>

  • Deer Island larger in size after restoration project

    Deer Island larger in size after restoration project

    It protects the mainland from storm surge, and gives wildlife priceless habitats in which to thrive.We're talking about Deer Island. Millions of dollars in restoration work has helped bring it back toMore >>
    It protects the mainland from storm surge, and gives wildlife priceless habitats in which to thrive.We're talking about Deer Island. Millions of dollars in restoration work has helped bring it back to its original state.More >>
DEER ISLAND, MS (WLOX) -

Construction will begin this summer on a 170-foot pier on the north side of Deer Island. The project, aimed at expanding public access to the island, just received final approval from the U.S. Corps of Engineers.

"All Mississippians should have access to our public islands, regardless if they have a boat," Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said Monday. "With Deer Island located less than a mile from the Gulf Coast, this was the ideal opportunity to promote eco-tourism on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Our goal is to have visitors stay 'one more day.' Hopefully, this new access pier to Deer Island will give tourists incentive to do just that."

As part of the access project, charter services will shuttle people to and from Deer Island. Restroom facilities and food vendors will also be established by mobile barge, so the amenities can be moved easily in the event of a storm.

Secretary Hosemann said the "low-impact tourism" would allow more people access to the island, while maintaining the pristine nature of the environment.

"Deer Island is one of the State's resources that make the Coast unique," says Jamie Miller, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. "We want residents and tourists to have access to this island, so they can enjoy the walking trails and wildlife opportunities it offers. This pier will make the island and its many resources accessible to everyone."

The island and surrounding waters will be patrolled by the Department of Marine Resources.

The total cost of the pier is approximately $360,000, which will be paid by Tidelands Funds. Tidelands funds are generated by coast tidelands leases and assessments and are allocated by the Coast Delegation of the Mississippi Legislature.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • New pier will give greater public access to Deer IslandMore>>

  • Deer Island ferry service draws mixed reactions

    Deer Island ferry service draws mixed reactions

    Thursday, August 28 2014 12:31 PM EDT2014-08-28 16:31:27 GMT
    Thursday, August 28 2014 12:31 PM EDT2014-08-28 16:31:27 GMT
    Deer Island has long been a popular getaway for local boaters. Some people fear that too many visitors could harm the island and add to the existing litter problems.More >>
    There are mixed reviews about plans to open a passenger ferry boat service to nearby Deer Island. Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann proposes building two new piers on the near shore island and establishing a ferry boat service to the island for visitors. Deer Island has long been a popular getaway for local boaters. Some people fear that too many visitors could harm the island and add to the existing litter problems.More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly