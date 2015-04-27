New pier will give greater public access to Deer Island

It protects the mainland from storm surge, and gives wildlife priceless habitats in which to thrive.We're talking about Deer Island. Millions of dollars in restoration work has helped bring it back to its original state.

It protects the mainland from storm surge, and gives wildlife priceless habitats in which to thrive.We're talking about Deer Island. Millions of dollars in restoration work has helped bring it back to

Students from Ohio State University spent the morning Tuesday working on Deer Island. They're part of a larger group of students, taking part in community service projects around the country during their last week of holiday break.

Students from Ohio State University spent the morning Tuesday working on Deer Island. They're part of a larger group of students, taking part in community service projects around the country during their last week of holiday break.

More than 100 volunteers from several Biloxi casinos spent this Earth Day cleaning up Deer Island. The island cleanup event was also the kickoff to Mississippi Power Company's annual Renew Our Rivers program.

More than 100 volunteers from several Biloxi casinos spent this Earth Day cleaning up Deer Island. The island cleanup event was also the kickoff to Mississippi Power Company's annual Renew Our Rivers program.

Construction will begin this summer on a 170-foot pier on the north side of Deer Island. (Photo source: WLOX)

Construction will begin this summer on a 170-foot pier on the north side of Deer Island. The project, aimed at expanding public access to the island, just received final approval from the U.S. Corps of Engineers.

"All Mississippians should have access to our public islands, regardless if they have a boat," Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said Monday. "With Deer Island located less than a mile from the Gulf Coast, this was the ideal opportunity to promote eco-tourism on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Our goal is to have visitors stay 'one more day.' Hopefully, this new access pier to Deer Island will give tourists incentive to do just that."

As part of the access project, charter services will shuttle people to and from Deer Island. Restroom facilities and food vendors will also be established by mobile barge, so the amenities can be moved easily in the event of a storm.

Secretary Hosemann said the "low-impact tourism" would allow more people access to the island, while maintaining the pristine nature of the environment.

"Deer Island is one of the State's resources that make the Coast unique," says Jamie Miller, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. "We want residents and tourists to have access to this island, so they can enjoy the walking trails and wildlife opportunities it offers. This pier will make the island and its many resources accessible to everyone."

The island and surrounding waters will be patrolled by the Department of Marine Resources.

The total cost of the pier is approximately $360,000, which will be paid by Tidelands Funds. Tidelands funds are generated by coast tidelands leases and assessments and are allocated by the Coast Delegation of the Mississippi Legislature.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.