Father, son sailing team survives capsized boat, chilling temperatures

Mark Ederer and his son, Kris, are from Ocean Springs. They are grateful to be alive after they survived a terrifying day on the water Saturday.

The team was sailing in the Dauphin Island Race on Mobile Bay when a powerful storm suddenly struck.

The catamaran flipped on its side, tossing the two men into the water. They swam to shore and huddled together to stay warm. Their boat is considered a total loss.

