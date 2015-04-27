Biloxi voting information for Tuesday's special election

Tuesday is the special election for Biloxi mayor. Before you head to the polls be sure you have a photo ID, which you will need to show before voting. In addition, you must vote at your municipal polling place.

Your polling place may vary from where you would go to vote in national, state or county elections.

To see a map of municipal polling places, click here.

According to city officials, if you have registered to vote in a prior Biloxi municipal election, you should be a registered voter in Biloxi. However, no one will be turned away on voting day. If you are a Biloxi resident and your name cannot be located on the voter rolls when you go to vote, you may still vote, by affidavit.

The mayoral candidates include: Victor Ainsworth, David Bull, Cono Caranna, “FoFo” Gilich, Felix O. Gines, Kenny Glavan, Pat Morris, Dixie Newman, W.S. “Windy” Swetman, III, and Paul Tisdale.

Below is a list of the acceptable forms of identification: a driver's license; a photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the state of Mississippi; a U.S. passport; a government employee ID card; a firearms license; a student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college; a U.S. military ID; a tribal photo ID; any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government; or a Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.