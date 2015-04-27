Dauphin Island residents come together in wake of regatta traged - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Dauphin Island residents come together in wake of regatta tragedy

Search efforts today are being hampered by high winds and rough seas and an occasional rain shower. (Photo source: WLOX) Search efforts today are being hampered by high winds and rough seas and an occasional rain shower. (Photo source: WLOX)
The 1,600 residents of Dauphin Island, AL, are still in shock today, two days after a tragedy involving the island's annual regatta. (Photo source: WLOX) The 1,600 residents of Dauphin Island, AL, are still in shock today, two days after a tragedy involving the island's annual regatta. (Photo source: WLOX)
Mayor Jeff Collier (Photo source: WLOX) Mayor Jeff Collier (Photo source: WLOX)
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL (WLOX) -

The 1,600 residents of Dauphin Island, AL, are still in shock today, two days after a tragedy involving the island's annual regatta.

A sudden, severe thunderstorm popped up Saturday afternoon, capsizing several of the vessels in the regatta as well as private boats.

Two people have been found dead, so far, while four others remain missing. Search efforts today are being hampered by high winds and rough seas and an occasional rain shower.

Some of the residents we spoke with today say this is a true tragedy. They describe the island as one big family. Meanwhile, Mayor Jeff Collier said in times of tragedy, that's when the island residents rise up to help their own.

Doug Walker visited the island today and will have details tonight on WLOX News and on WLOX.com.

