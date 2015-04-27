Biloxi getting ready for special election

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)

Monday morning, 15,850 ballots were prepared for Tuesday's special mayoral election in Biloxi.

"We're getting all the supplies ready. The ballots are being locked up in the boxes. Poll managers will pick them up this afternoon, and they'll have everything ready to go for tomorrow morning," said Municipal Clerk Stacy Thacker.

The race has drawn tremendous interest. Ten candidates have entered the race.

If no candidate wins 50 percent plus one of the total vote, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates on May 12.

Big issues in the city include construction and the future of Biloxi's $36 million baseball stadium. The next mayor will also spearhead hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure work in Biloxi.

There are 10 voting precincts in the city's seven wards.

This will be the first municipal election held since Mississippi's voter ID law took effect.

"They will be asked to present some kind of photo ID tomorrow. There is a list in each precinct of what are acceptable forms of ID. If you don't have it, you can go get something and come back, or you can vote by affidavit," according to Thacker.

Those affidavit ballots could be critical in determining the race.

Then, there are the all-important absentee ballots.

"The absentee ballots will be counted at the polls tomorrow night before they close. The affidavit ballots will be brought to city hall. A resolution board will go through those ballots and reject or accept them," Thacker said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.

WLOX News and WLOX.com will have complete coverage of the Biloxi mayoral race.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.