Biloxi getting ready for special election - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi getting ready for special election

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX) Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Monday morning, 15,850 ballots were prepared for Tuesday's special mayoral election in Biloxi.

"We're getting all the supplies ready. The ballots are being locked up in the boxes. Poll managers will pick them up this afternoon, and they'll have everything ready to go for tomorrow morning," said Municipal Clerk Stacy Thacker.

The race has drawn tremendous interest. Ten candidates have entered the race.

If no candidate wins 50 percent plus one of the total vote, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates on May 12.

Big issues in the city include construction and the future of Biloxi's $36 million baseball stadium. The next mayor will also spearhead hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure work in Biloxi.

There are 10 voting precincts in the city's seven wards.

This will be the first municipal election held since Mississippi's voter ID law took effect.

"They will be asked to present some kind of photo ID tomorrow. There is a list in each precinct of what are acceptable forms of ID. If you don't have it, you can go get something and come back, or you can vote by affidavit," according to Thacker.

Those affidavit ballots could be critical in determining the race.

Then, there are the all-important absentee ballots.

"The absentee ballots will be counted at the polls tomorrow night before they close. The affidavit ballots will be brought to city hall. A resolution board will go through those ballots and reject or accept them," Thacker said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.

WLOX News and WLOX.com will have complete coverage of the Biloxi mayoral race.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly