Man forced to leave burning home now charged with arson - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man forced to leave burning home now charged with arson

A home on 30th Ave. and 18th St. in Gulfport sustained heavy fire and smoke damage Monday morning. (Photo source: Chris Henderson) A home on 30th Ave. and 18th St. in Gulfport sustained heavy fire and smoke damage Monday morning. (Photo source: Chris Henderson)
Gulfport Fire officials said all five people and their pets were out of the home when they arrived. (Photo source: Chris Henderson) Gulfport Fire officials said all five people and their pets were out of the home when they arrived. (Photo source: Chris Henderson)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A man who had to be forced out of a burning home Monday morning in Gulfport has been charged with First Degree Arson.

Around 6:22am, Gulfport Police were called to a home on 30th Avenue and 18th Street. When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. Officers said Thomas Mount, 46, was standing at the door of the residence and had to be forced to leave. Mount was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, and said five people and their pets all got out safely.

Investigators later arrested and charged Mount with Arson. He's being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in lieu a $100,000 bond.

The other people in the home were referred to the Red Cross for temporary shelter.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information about the fire, you're asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

