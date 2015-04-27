Carnegie Library restored to former glory just in time for 100th birthday

The Carnegie Library has been restored to former glory just in time for its 100th birthday. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

South Mississippi has seen many changes in recent years. There are several landmark buildings across the coast that used to be a source of pride for our area but have since fallen to disrepair. This week on Good Morning Mississippi, we're taking a special look at some of South Mississippi's damaged crown jewels. On Monday we started with the Carnegie Library in Gulfport.

As it approaches its 100th birthday, the Carnegie Library is now back to its former glory. The structure was built in 1916 and donated to the city by the Andrew Carnegie Corporation.

It was actually built for around $10,000, and housed a library, sheriff's department and a maritime museum.

But then Hurricane Katrina hit. Although it was the only building remaining on the block, the old structure fell to disrepair.

"Since that time we had the recession, we had oil spills, and a number of things that didn't allow us to do any renovations," said Gulfport Main Street Executive Director Laurie Toups. "However, just a few years ago, some money through grants allowed the city to work through Gulfport Main Street to do almost a million dollar renovation and bring her back to her beauty."

The Library now houses an art gallery featuring local artists, and also hosts art workshops and classes.

