Joel's Blog: Another round of strong to severe storms arrives Monday

This model shows the apex of Monday's line of thunderstorms passing to our south with the northern edge clipping our region.

There is a slight threat of severe weather in South Mississippi, but the enhanced threat is highlighted from Central Louisiana to extreme Southeast Louisiana.

Late Sunday night, a strong complex of severe thunderstorms caused quite a bit of damage south of the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area. As the overnight progresses, these individual storms will congeal into a strong line of strong thunderstorms. By sunrise, these storms will be racing across Central Louisiana. Eventually, they will reach our area.







Most of Sunday, our Futurecast model was showing this strong line of storms pushing through the lower six coastal counties of Mississippi around midday and continuing into the early afternoon. We are still concerned that some of these storms will be severe as they pass through here. However, the latest model runs are beginning to show the majority of these storms impacting places like Baton Rouge and New Orleans--only clipping portions of South Mississippi.





That doesn't mean we are out of the woods. All counties in the WLOX coverage area are included in the slight risk area issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Areas from Alexandria, Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi river are included in an enhanced risk.





The main impacts will be strong, damaging winds, frequent lightning and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but the greatest threat of that will be for Southeast Louisiana. Waterspouts are also a possibility, so being out on the water is not advised for Monday.





As for the timing of this storm system, we can expect a few isolated strong thunderstorms after sunrise. However, the most severe thunderstorms shouldn't arrive in South Mississippi until after 10 o'clock in the morning. Most models have the strongest storms exiting our region by mid-afternoon.





