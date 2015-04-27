Second round of the HS baseball/softball playoffs begin Monday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Second round of the HS baseball/softball playoffs begin Monday

UNDATED (WLOX) - Despite rain in the forecast for south Mississippi on Monday and Tuesday, the high school baseball and softball playoffs are scheduled to move into its second round of play on those days.

Only the Picayune-Natchez first-round matchup is yet to be decided. The Maroon Tide won game one of the best-of-three series 19-9 Thursday before losing 4-2 Saturday. Game three is scheduled for Monday at Picayune.

You can find all of the second-round matchups below.

6A BASEBALL
Gulfport vs. Ocean Springs
Petal vs. Harrison Central
5A BASEBALL
West Jones vs. West Harrison
East Central vs. PRC
Long Beach vs. George Co.
Pic./Natchez vs. South Jones
4A BASEBALL
Richland vs. St. Stanislaus
1A BASEBALL
Resurrection vs. Cathedral
6A SOFTBALL
Hancock vs. Petal
Oak Grove vs. Harr. Central
Gulfport vs. St. Martin
5A SOFTBALL
Wayne Co. vs. Long Beach
George Co. vs. PRC
Picayune vs. East Central
South Jones vs. West Harrison
4A SOFTBALL
Poplarville vs. Magee
3A SOFTBALL
Tylertown vs. St. Patrick

