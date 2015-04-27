Shuckers earn Sunday doubleheader split with Blue Wahoos

The Biloxi Shuckers extended a franchise-best winning streak to five games with a 2-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.



Pensacola (5-11) flipped the score around in the nightcap, posting a 2-1 win over Biloxi (11-6), which still owns a one-game lead in the Southern League's South Division.



Shuckers shortstop Orlando Arcia went hitless in both games and extended his on-base streak to 16 games in Biloxi's win before having it end in the second game.



Brooks Hall pitched six innings, allowed just one earned run and struck out three to pick up his third win in as many starts.



The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos will play the third game of a 6-game series Monday night in Pensacola at 6:35 p.m.



