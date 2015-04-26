Biloxi bounces back from Thursday blowout to win series with Brandon

Not many teams would have the mental strength to bounce back from an 18-3 loss to begin the playoffs. But for the Biloxi Indians, it was just the wake-up call they needed.

Biloxi held off the Brandon Bulldogs 5-4 for the second straight game in a decisive third game to advance to the second round.

The Indians hosted the Bulldogs Sunday because Saturday's game was rained out. Despite the postponement, Biloxi poured four runs onto the scoreboard in the first inning.

Jack Schmidt opened the scoring with an RBI single. A few batters later, Dylan Menhennett poked a 2-run single to left center to give the Indians a 3-0 lead.

Blake Johnson's sacrifice fly later in the inning pushed Biloxi to a 4-0 advantage.

Brandon fired back with four runs in the third inning, highlighted by Colton Cox's RBI double that cut the Biloxi lead to 4-3. He came around to score the tying run when Morgan Adcox tapped an RBI single up the middle.

The two teams played scoreless baseball for the next few innings until the bottom of the sixth rolled around. Darrell Montiforte led off the inning with a walk and Justin Hulett was called upon to be a courtesy runner.

Hulett was nearly picked off first base when Brandon catcher Clayton Woods threw the ball to first base after a pitch. But when first baseman Hunter Wilson turned his body and attempted to place a tag, Hulett was already far enough to second base to slide in safely before another throw.

After advancing to third base following a fly out with no outs, Hulett scored on Elijah Nelson's sacrifice fly to put the Indians up 5-4.

Biloxi junior pitcher Austin Creel, who entered the game in relief with two outs in the third inning, earned the win after tossing 4 1/3 innings of shutout baseball.

The Terry Bulldogs will be Biloxi's next opponent in the playoffs. Their first game of a best-of-three series will begin Tuesday at Terry.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.