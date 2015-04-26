Coliseum still expects profit despite chronic bad weather at Cra - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coliseum still expects profit despite chronic bad weather at Crawfish Festival

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
A young Crawfish Festival fan tries her skill at the bull-riding station on Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX) A young Crawfish Festival fan tries her skill at the bull-riding station on Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Weather was a big problem for this year's Crawfish Festival at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. But Matt McDonnell, assistant executive director of the Coliseum, said on Sunday that the event will still pull a profit.

Five days of the eight-day event were affected. During Saturday's severe weather, the festival stopped for two and a half hours as crews dealt with minor damage and minor injuries to workers.

Sunday was a different story with the Coliseum grounds buzzing with business. Rides, refreshments and entertainment were cranked up to maximum.

McDonnell said that despite a bad break with weather, every band scheduled to play was able to perform.

The final attendance for this year should be 30,000 to 35,000 people. Typical crowds have been close to 50,000.

The Crawfish Festival is the Coliseum's single biggest money-maker. And the good news is, despite the problems, the Coliseum won't have to take a loss.

"Today is going to cure a lot of ills," McDonnell said about Sunday's attendance. "I mean, there are a lot of people here. There's a lot of pent-up demand for our product, and it's showing the number of people we have out here today. So, I think we're going to be okay."

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

