Ocean Springs woman accused of shoplifting, stabbing at Target

D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - D'iberville Police have put an Ocean Springs woman behind bars, after investigators say she was caught shoplifting at Target on Sunday afternoon and then stabbed the employee when they tried to stop her.  Darnise Ladner is charged with shoplifting and assault.

Police say Ladner was stopped by Target's Loss Prevention Office for shoplifting and 3:30 pm on Sunday. When the loss prevention officer tried to get the suspect to return the merchandise and be escorted to the Loss Prevention Office, police say she pulled a knife and stabbed the employee twice, once in the chest and again in the back. Investigators say Ladner then tried to flee the store, but was stopped by other Target employees and detained until police arrived.

The employee transported himself to the hospital for treatment. He has already been released.

Ladner was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where she is being held on a $150,000 bond for each charge. 


