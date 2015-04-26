Gorenflo's Cobia One Day Shootout was held at the Point Cadet Marina Sunday

Jim Franks of the Gulf Coast Research Lab in Ocean Springs prepares to weigh a cobia during the Gorenflo's One Day Shootout. (Photo source: Al Jones)

The Sum Beach Fishing Team won the 29th annual Gorenflo's Cobia One Day Shootout in style Sunday at the Point Cadet Marina.

The Ocean Springs based team out dueled 40 other teams to claim top honors with a three-fish aggregate weight f 170.05-pounds.

The win came a day after heavy rainfall postponed the event originally set for Saturday.

“For the safety of the fishermen, we postponed it to Sunday,” Tournament director Danny Pitalo said. “It paid off for everyone involved.”

Sum Beach, captained by Ricky Noble, was the second boat to the scales, and hit them with fish weighing 63.50, 53.60 and 53.15 pounds.

In all, the team caught six fish while fishing the sandbar on the west end of Horn Island.

“We caught all but one of the fish at Horn Island,” Noble said. “We caught one fish, around 20 pounds, south of the island.

“But the rest were caught at Horn Island chumming in 16-feet of water. The bite was on, too. We used live croaker and pogies and caught every fish by noon. We caught the 20-pounder south of the island and then decided to come back to the sandbar and beat the bag (chum). It paid off.”

Taking second place was Wasted Seaman and Captain George Herring with a three-fish weight of 155-pounds.

The main Gorenflo's Cobia Tournament is set for May 2-3. For more information, call Gorenflo's at (228) 432-7387.

