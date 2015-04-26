Three Florida residents arrested on armed robbery charges after - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Three Florida residents arrested on armed robbery charges after high speed chase

Jessie Gibbons. (Photo source: Harrison County jail) Jessie Gibbons. (Photo source: Harrison County jail)
Devin Holt (Photo source: Harrison County Jail) Devin Holt (Photo source: Harrison County Jail)
Timothy Smith (Photo source: Harisson County Jail) Timothy Smith (Photo source: Harisson County Jail)
Police chase ends near state line in Hancock County. (Photo source:WLOX) Police chase ends near state line in Hancock County. (Photo source:WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Three people were arrested Sunday, charged with Armed Robbery, after police say the trio held up a Long Beach convenience store.

Police say their crime spree didn't end there.

The suspects then lead law enforcement from four departments on a high speed chase which ended on I-10, near mile marker 12, in a stand-off with police for nearly an hour. 

The three suspects are all from Pensacola, Florida.  23-year-old Jessie Gibbons, 27-year-old Devin Holt, and 31-year-old Timothy Smith. 

Police say their suspects began a two state crime spree Saturday when they allegedly committed an armed car-jacking. 

Authorities say the car they drove to Mississippi was stolen from a woman in Pensacola. 

The trouble began for Mississippi authorities after officials say the bandits robbed a Long Beach convenience store on the corner of Pineville and Beat-line road. 

A Gulfport officer spotted the car on I-10, and that's when Sheriff's officials say a high speed pursuit began.

"The suspects which were being pursued by Harrison County Sheriff's deputies and Gulfport Units, Hancock County units and Diamondhead units became engaged in the pursuit around the 16 mile marker," said Captain John Luther, with the Diamondhead Police Department.

Heading West on I -10, authorities say the driver refused to stop.

"During the course of the pursuit there was minor contact between the Diamondhead unit and the suspect's vehicle. At some point the Diamondhead unit moved in front of the suspect's vehicle in an attempt to slow it down," said Captain John Luther with the Diamondhead Police Department. 

When trying to slow down the suspect didn't work, sheriff's officials say the driver then tried to cross the Median and got stuck.

They say two of the suspects jumped out of the car and tried to get away.  A third suspect, Timothy Smith, remained inside of the car.

"(He) Placed a handgun in his mouth making threats that he was going to shot himself and was telling the officers at the scene that they were going to have to shot him," said Luther. 

The Sheriff's department called its negotiator, Officer William Reed to the scene. After a 45 minute stand-off, Reed was able to talk the suspect into surrendering.

"Sergeant Reed negotiated very well and it came to a peaceful ending, I'm very proud of that," said the Sheriff's Department's Patrol Commander Andre Fizer.

During the stand-off, police shutdown both lanes of I-10 as a safety measure. The three suspects are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Police say during the robbery the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved. 

