Suspect nabbed wearing stolen watch

Police in Biloxi arrested a man for shoplifting from the Jewelry Box in the Beau Rivage Casino early Sunday.

According to a police report, 50-year-old Joseph Edward Thompson entered the store and asked to look at a Rolex watch. Once given the watch, Thompson removed the watch he had on, replaced it with the Rolex, and exited the store.

Several minutes later, Biloxi police spotted Thompson, who then ran from officers. After a short foot pursuit, Thompson was taken into custody and transported to the Biloxi Police Department.

The value of the Rolex stands at a tall $17,750. Thompson was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with felony shoplifting. Thompson's bond has been set at $25,000.

