OS High hosts 18th National Ocean Sciences Bowl

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Ocean Science students from high schools around the nation took over Ocean Springs High School this weekend. 

The 18th annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl took up residence in the school.

Ocean Springs High School joined the Gulf Coast Research Lab in welcoming the 18th National Ocean Sciences Bowl to our area. "We thought it would be a great opportunity to re-host and bring people back together here," said Marine Research Lab director, Chris Snyder.

The last time the national competition was held in Ocean Springs was 10 years ago. Now, with the 5 year anniversary of Deepwater Horizon behind us and the 10th anniversary of Katrina just months away, the timing is very appropriate.

It all came together smoothly thanks to the work of volunteers and the director of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership, Kristen Yarincik. After a lot of planning, Yarincik is getting to see the brightest ocean science students in the country get excited about her field.

"They're talking about how they are discovering it as a potential career path to help us solve some of these environmental challenges that we'll be facing as we go forward. I mean it just gives me a renewed energy to do my job," said Yarincik.

Two Texas students, Kierstin Bradley and Jacy Beam, say their time preparing for the quiz bowl does more than just ready them for competition. 

"When you have this information you realize how much it actually applies. Like when you go to the ocean and you're like, oh, I know what that is," said Bradley.

For a lot of these students, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. 

"It's really awesome to get to be here, and get to compete, and get to meet all these other people," said Beam.

Long Beach High School was the only MS Coast team to make it to the finals. The returning champs from Boise High School in Idaho walked away with the title of first place.

