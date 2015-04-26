Dozens show for Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum Jazz Brunch

Since the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum reopened, they've started the Sunday chef jazz brunch series.This is a quarterly event where different chefs are invited to the museum to prepare a delicious seafood meal for guests.With the great legacy of seafood on the coast, Secretary Treasurer on the Board of Directors, Kim Ross Bush, thought the idea of a jazz brunch was the perfect way to introduce more people to the seafood museum."We think it's a way to bring locals back who wouldn't maybe normally about doing this on a Sunday and coming out to enjoy it with us, with the hope that they will tell others and spread the word," Bush said.Jazz music set the mood and drinks were flowing. People from across the coast say it was an event they didn't want to miss."We wanted to support the Maritime Museum because it does show the history of the coast. And even from where we are in Moss Point, with everything that's going on as far as the seafood industry, we thought it would be a good event to come to," Philip Scordino of Moss Point said.Chef Chris Soldo from Simply Seafood and Catering was the man in the kitchen that had the room smelling phenomenal."We're having scrambled eggs with a lump crab meat and cream sauce, and we're having a beef tenderloin with toast with shrimp creole on top of it," Chef Soldo said.He says he enjoys watching guests enjoy the food that he has prepared."Love it! They enjoy it!" he said with a smile.Bush says seeing guest enjoy the food and hearing them talk about their love for seafood and the museum, is what makes the event."It's not only the comradery of people here and the collective passion to see this museum flourish that I think brings us together, and there's a lot of people who kind of look at this as home base on the coast for us Biloxi residents that were raised here, have ties to the seafood industry or maritime industry in many ways," Bush said."It's fun to be with friends and family and it's also to support such an event like this because a lot of people today don't realize the history and how things did progress and what formed the basis of what's here today," Scordino said.Bush says they plan to host their next jazz brunch in June.