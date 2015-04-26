Police chase ends near state line on I-10 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police chase ends near state line on I-10

Jessie Gibbons. (Photo source: Harrison County jail) Jessie Gibbons. (Photo source: Harrison County jail)
Devin Holt (Photo source: Harrison County Jail) Devin Holt (Photo source: Harrison County Jail)
Timothy Smith (Photo source: Harisson County Jail) Timothy Smith (Photo source: Harisson County Jail)
Police chase ends near state line in Hancock County. (Photo source:WLOX) Police chase ends near state line in Hancock County. (Photo source:WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - WLOX has just received reports of a police chase that ended near the state line area of Hancock County.

According to Gulfport Police Sergeant Damon McDaniel, the incident started when the suspects allegedly committed armed robbery at a Long Beach convenience store on the corner of Pineville and Beat-line road. Long Beach Police sent out a description of a vehicle. Gulfport Police then spotted a vehicle matching that description on I-10, and attempted to stop the suspects.

McDaniel says the suspects then ran, leading the police on a chase. The chase ended in the west-bound lane of I-10 near mile marker 12.

McDaniel tells WLOX that two of the three suspects surrendered immediately. The third, however, showed some resistance, but was later apprehended.

According to police, all three suspects are from Pensacola, Florida. Their names are Jessie Gibbons, 23, Devin Holt, 27, and Timothy Smith, 31. Police say that all three suspects were involved in a car jacking in Pensacola yesterday. That vehicle was the one suspects were in during Sunday's incident.


All suspects have been taken into custody and traffic in the west-bound lanes of I-10 is expected to return to normal within the next 30 minutes.

WLOX will keep you updated on this story on WLOX News, as well as the WLOX Facebook page and WLOX.com as more information becomes available.

