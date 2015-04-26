Walmart Neighborhood Market proposed for Pascagoula

A new Walmart could soon be setting up shop in Pascagoula.Market Street in Downtown Pascagoula is expected to welcome a Walmart Neighborhood Market.City manager Joe Huffman says this week the city approved a land use zoning change to accommodate the proposed project. Mark Cumbest, from Cumbest Realty says he represents the sellers in this proposed deal.He says the smaller grocery store is expected to be built at the site of the former Estabrook Toyota, Montie's sporting goods store, a portion of Calvary Baptist Church and some residential homes on Buena Vista Street. All the property equals 6.1 acres.Cumbest says he is working out the final details with the company, but is confident the project will come to fruition.City manager Huffman says the timeline for construction is still unknown, but Walmart would like to open the store by the end of year.WLOX did reach out to Walmart about the project and is still awaiting a response.