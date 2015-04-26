Wesley's Blog: Saturday's Severe Storm Recap

Hail the size of golf balls was reported to have dropped in parts of Pascagoula, MS on Saturday. That was just one of several bouts of severe weather reported to the National Weather Service.





A radar recap shows that the storms moved into Louisiana on Saturday morning, finally crossing over into Mississippi in the early afternoon. Frequent lightning and heavy rain was widespread across much of south Mississippi during the afternoon as the storms passed through the area.



High winds were reported by a storm spotter in Harrison county. The spotter said that the 60 mph winds blew through parts of Biloxi, tossing around tree limbs, trash cans, and yard debris.



Quarter-sized hail was reported in parts of Gautier, MS and hail the size of ping pong balls was reported in Waveland, MS.



Emergency management also reported thunderstorm damage from strong wind gusts from that same storm across parts of Harrison county and Jackson county. The emergency manager said that numerous trees and power lines were downed throughout much of Harrison county and within the incorporated areas.



Emergency management went on to report several trees and power lines downed from thunderstorm wind gusts in Jackson county, mainly in the south-central part of the county, generally south of US 90 and south of Highway 57.



They also reported some urban street flooding within the coastal cities at time of heaviest rain. Radar estimated about as much as 2 to 3 inches of rainfall piled up mainly along I-10 from Hancock county into Jackson county.



If you witnessed severe weather or damage from Saturday's storms and did not see a report, please contact the National Weather Service and let them know. You can also send any storm pictures to pics@wlox.com



Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in south MS due to Saturday's severe weather. While Sunday should be storm-free, thunderstorms may return the Gulf Coast on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Stay weather aware & safe, everyone!



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.



