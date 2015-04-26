Long Beach clobbers Brookhaven; Saturday HS baseball/softball sc - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach clobbers Brookhaven; Saturday HS baseball/softball scores

The Long Beach Bearcats lost game one of a three-game series with Brookhaven but bounced back to win games two and three to advance to the second round of the 5A playoffs. 

Long Beach outslugged Brookhaven 22-3 Saturday to earn a second-round matchup with George County.

The Biloxi Indians have put themselves in a similar situation in their 6A first-round series with Brandon. The Indians and Bulldogs were scheduled to play game three Saturday but were rained out. They'll play Sunday in Biloxi at 2 p.m.

BASEBALL
St. Patrick 3
Forest 4 FINAL
Forest wins 2-1
Brandon
Biloxi PPD
Series tied 1-1
Long Beach 22
Brookhaven 3 FINAL
LB wins 2-1
Picayune 2
Natchez 4 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
NE Lauderdale 8
Poplarville 2 FINAL
NE Lau. wins 2-1
SOFTBALL
Long Beach 5
Harrison Cen. 2 FINAL
Non-playoff game
Biloxi 7
Oak Grove 17 FINAL
OG wins 2-0
NE Jones 2
Poplarville 12 FINAL
Poplarville wins 2-0
Pascagoula 5
Wayne Co. 8 F/Gm1
Pascagoula 2
Wayne Co. 14 F/Gm2
Wayne Co. wins 2-1

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly