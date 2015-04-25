Shuckers move into first place with 4-3 win over Blue Wahoos

Orlando Arcia's go-ahead solo home run in the top of the fifth inning helped the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Saturday night.

With the game tied 3-3, the 20-year-old blasted a home run to left field off Cincinnati's top prospect Robert Stephenson. Arcia finished the game with two hits in four at-bats to raise his season batting average to .458, which is just two points shy of the Southern League's leading hitter --Tennessee Smokies first baseman Dan Vogelbach.

Parker Berberet's 2-run single in the top of the second inning opened the scoring for both teams. Those two singles were the first base knocks for Berberet this season.

Brent Suter started on the mound for the Shuckers, pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing three earned runs.

The bullpen effort from Mike Strong, Jaye Chapman and Wirfin Obispo combined for 4 and 1/3 innings and surrendering just two hits.

Biloxi (10-5), which is the first team to 10 wins in the Southern League, moved into sole possession of first place in the South Division following a 4-3 loss by the Mississippi Braves to the Mobile BayBears. Pensacola (4-10) has lost four of its past five games.

The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos continue their 6-game series Sunday with a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

