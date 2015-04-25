NAACP hosts mayoral forum for Biloxi candidates

A mayoral forum hosted by the Biloxi Branch of the NAACP is taking place Saturday night at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Municipal Building in downtown Biloxi. The event is free and open to the public.

All 10 mayoral candidates have been formally invited. The forum will focus heavily on the candidates answering questions from the audience in a controlled format with some questions reserved to be asked for the forum moderator.

Chapter leaders say the intent is to provide an equal access to addressing relevant and critical issues that affects the organization's members and supporters.

Watch for more on the forum tonight on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

