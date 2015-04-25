Jackson Co. helps residents properly dispose of leftover hazardous items

Several companies and volunteers teamed up to help properly dispose of poisons and flammables Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Jackson County residents did some spring cleaning Saturday by removing all the potentially toxic materials from their homes and dropping them off in Gautier for the annual Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day.

Hundreds of vehicles were up lined up an hour before the collection started. In those cars and trucks were toxic materials residents cleaned out of their homes and garages.

"Mostly used paint, motor oils, and chemicals that we were not using, household chemicals," said Lance Blackwood.

"I brought paint, batteries, oil," said Lois Hendrickson.

The residents were more than happy to drop-off the old household items in Gautier without having to pay a dime.

"Well, this is a good time to get rid of all the things you can't get rid of any other time. We can't sit it in the trash, and we can't take and put it out on the curb, so this is wonderful," Hendrickson said.

Jackson County's Solid Waste Director Rhonda Powell agrees. She helped organize the collection day and calls it a very responsible way to minimize potential hazards in the county.

"Even if you stick it in your garbage can, which you can't do that, if that garbage can gets blown over it goes right into the storm drain. We want to keep our waters and the land in Jackson County pristine," Powell said.

Several companies and volunteers teamed up to help properly dispose of poisons and flammables Saturday, including John Cambre with Waste Oil Collectors.

"We do half a dozen of these events a year. You have to sort it out, what goes where. It is different chemicals and by sorting it out we can get it out of the environment and out of the landfills," Cambre said.

This is the 12th year the collection day has been held in Jackson County, and more than 1,000 people participated.

