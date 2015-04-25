High winds destroy artwork, tents at Colohr Fest

The Colohr Fest at the Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art came to a sudden halt Saturday afternoon when severe weather passed through Biloxi, leaving tents and art work mangled and destroyed.

The heavy wind and rain forced many of the artists to take shelter inside the museum. That's where they were when the wind destroyed several setups.

Tonight on WLOX News at 10, we'll hear from some of the artists who lost their valuable work.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.