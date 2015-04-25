Rain, high winds rock South Mississippi

The traffic light was out of service on Hwy. 90 at White Ave due to severe weather and power outages. (Photo source: WLOX)

Severe thunderstorms raced through South Mississippi afternoon around 2pm. Wind gusts were near 60 mph. Power outages were reported in Hancock County and Gautier. And we received reports of marble size hail falling in Hancock County and Ocean Springs.

The severe weather is moving east, and the WLOX 24/7 Weather Team has been giving updates on air and online all afternoon. Be sure to check the WLOX weather app, or follow the WLOX Weather team on Facebook and Twitter for the latest on this weather.

