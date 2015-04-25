Safely dispose of your household hazardous waste in Gautier

You have until noon to get rid of those old batteries and containers of bleach and brake fluid at the Jackson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. (Photo source: WLOX)

You have until noon to get rid of those old batteries and containers of bleach and brake fluid at the Jackson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

This is the 12th year the event has been held in the county, and there are several disposal companies on-hand to help collect and properly dispose of the toxic waste. This year, the set up is at the old Singing River Mall in Gautier.

Organizers are accepting items such as aerosols, all-purpose cleaners, ammonia, motor oil, and tires. They are not accepting medical waste, radioactive materials, syringes, and explosive materials.

The collection day is happening Saturday from 8am until noon, so you need to hurry if you want to participate.

