Wesley's Blog: Rainy Days Ranking High

The year the Titanic set out on its maiden voyage was the same year that brought Biloxi's rainiest April: 1912. That's over a century ago and Biloxi's weather records actually date back to 1893. Out of all of those dozens of Aprils since then 2015's ranks as 7th rainiest so far.In fact, since the beginning of the month, Biloxi has picked up over 11 inches of rain, and the month isn't over yet. We can still add to April 2015's total monthly rainfall, possibly increasing our rank among Biloxi's rainiest Aprils.Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in Saturday's, Monday's, and Tuesday's forecasts. All it would take is one inch of rain for April 2015 to become the 5th rainiest April since 1893. Three inches of rain would put us in 4th place. But it would take over four inches of rain to compete with the deluge that took place in 2005.Long-term locals may recall the heavy showers that technically began on March 31st 2005 and did not quit until April 1st 2005. Over 10 inches of rain fell in less than a 48-hour period with 6.10" on the 1st, and that's no April Fool's joke. That would be April 2005's heaviest rainfall of the month with lesser amounts coming in later that month finally totaling to 15.49".Will Biloxi get the 4.13" of rainfall needed to rank April 2015 as this millennium's rainiest April and the 3rd rainiest on record? While it seems rather unlikely, any heavy downpour from a passing thunderstorm over the next several days could easily put out enough rain to get us close.

