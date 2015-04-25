The Great American Cleanup covers the coast Saturday

The Harrison County Beautification Commission is calling for any and all people and organizations to roll up their sleeves and take part in the Great American Clean Up Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

The sites will be the following: Henderson Point in Pass Christian (by the entrance of the Bay Bridge), Long Beach Harbor/Downtown (meet in the front of the Jim Simpson, Sr Pier), West Side Community Park in Gulfport, Hewes Ave to Gulf Ave in Gulfport, and Biloxi Main Street (meet at the town green for supplies).

There will be red, white and blue Great American Clean Up signs marking each of the clean up areas, that will help you know where to meet and get your trash bags, gloves and water. Go to http://www.mscoastbeautiful.org to volunteer to clean with us! We'll provide garbage bags, gloves and water. You can also sign up by calling (228) 236-6421.

We're encouraging everyone to clean up anywhere; your home, neighborhood or anywhere that you feel could use "spring cleaning."

For more information, please contact Jenna Bennett at (228) 236-6421 or beautification@co.harrison.ms.us

