CYP's Wag Fest to be held, rain or shine

Mississippi Gulf Coast – Coast Young Professionals and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi are hosting the 6th Annual Wag Fest Saturday at noon. The event will be held rain or shine.

Wag Fest is a wiener/small dog race that serves as a fundraiser for CYP to support their program of work as well as their scholarship program for participants of Leadership Gulf Coast. There is also a drawing to support the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

"This has become one of the many events CYP does that people really look forward to. It is a fun-filled, family afternoon like no other on the Coast," said Projects & Networking Chair, Caroline Randolph. "We are encouraging all small dogs in the area to participate, so start training today!"

The day will be packed with various races and a costume contest. All participating pups are eligible for various prizes and awards. There is a pet entry fee of $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Those that pre-register receive a free gift. Purchase you pet costume at the Humane Society of South Mississippi to get in for FREE. All you need is a proof of purchase at the event. Registration forms, sponsorship information, and regulations can be found at www.coastyoungprofessionals.com under the Wag Fest tab.

For additional information regarding Wag Fest sponsorships or registration, contact CYP Director- Kelsey Blum at 228-604-0014 or cyp@mscoastchamber.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.