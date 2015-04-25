Free microchip, rabies vaccination clinic happening in Gulfport

Saturday's free microchip and rabies vaccination clinic is being held at Fazzio's Home and Farm Center at 23506 MS Highway 53 in Gulfport from 10am-2pm. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Humane Society of South Mississippi is partnering with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to host this weekend's Free Microchip and Rabies Vaccination Clinic. The first 500 pets in attendance will receive FREE microchips and Rabies vaccinations.

All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier to receive services. Dogs and cats must be at least three months old to receive Rabies Vaccinations. And animals MUST be microchipped to receive Rabies vaccinations.

This FREE Microchip and Rabies Vaccination Clinic is part of the GCCF's 25th Anniversary celebration.

GCCF is celebrating its 25th year in service to the Mississippi Gulf Coast community by presenting monthly "birthday gifts" to Gulf Coast residents.

The Community Foundation's Wilson Animal Welfare Fund and HSSM want to encourage owners to microchip their pets to protect against loss or theft. A study conducted by the University of Ohio found that return to owner rates were 20 times higher for cats and 2.5 times higher for dogs if they are microchipped than if they were not microchipped.

In addition, Mississippi state law requires that all dogs receive a yearly rabies vaccination.

Saturday's event will be held at Fazzio's Home and Farm Center at 23506 MS Highway 53 in Gulfport from 10am-2pm.

