Friday HS baseball/softball scores

BASEBALL
Biloxi 6
Brandon 5 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
Petal 10
d'Iberville 1 FINAL
Petal wins 2-0
Wayne Co. 4
East Central 18 FINAL
EC wins 2-0
St. Stanislaus 14
FCAHS 4 FINAL
SSC wins 2-0
Jim Hill 2
Gulfport 14 FINAL
Gulfport wins 2-0
Brookhaven 7
Long Beach 10 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
Picayune
Natchez PPD
Picayune leads 1-0
Poplarville 14
NE Lauderdale 0 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
W. Jones 8
Pascagoula 2 FINAL
WJ wins 2-0
NE Jones 2
Pass Chr. 11 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
Noxapater 4
Resurrection 7 FINAL
Resurr. wins 2-0
Forest 3
St. Patrick 6 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
Newton Co. 8
Vancleave 1 FINAL
NC wins 2-0



SOFTBALL
Oak Grove 8
Biloxi 1 FINAL
OG leads 1-0
Picayune 0
Brookhaven 6 F/Gm1
Picayune 9
Brookhaven 2 F/Gm2
Picayune wins 2-1
W. Jones 4
George Co. 10 F/Gm1
W. Jones 2
George Co. 12 F/Gm2
George Co. wins 2-1
PRC 9
Pass Chr. 0 FINAL
Non-playoff game
NE Jones 5
Poplarville 6 FINAL
Pop. leads 1-0
Noxapater 14
Resurrection 2 FINAL
Nox. wins 2-0
Gulfport 22
Terry 7 FINAL
Gulfport wins 2-0
Natchez 0
W. Harrison 18 F/Gm1
Natchez 0
W. Harrison 24 F/Gm2
WH wins 2-0

