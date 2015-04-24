USM celebrates acquisition of its new research vessel at Port of - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

USM celebrates acquisition of its new research vessel at Port of Gulfport

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
Point Sur docked at the Port of Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX News) Point Sur docked at the Port of Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

On Friday, the University of Southern Mississippi celebrated the acquisition of the Point Sur at the Port of Gulfport. University officials hope the research vessel will attract some of the brightest students to USM. We caught up with educators to find out what the vessel will offer those students.

"To be able to have a ship to be able to go do the research to bring the graduate students out with us is pretty phenomenal. So it's a very good day for USM," said Interim Director of Gulf Coast Research Lab Monty Graham.

Dozens of people gathered at the Port of Gulfport to celebrate USM's fifth and newest research vessel. School officials say the new vessel will offer students several new opportunities.

"We've got some other research vessels, nothing like this. This is an oceanographic class vessel. So it's an attractor for us to do research. And it's going to be an attractor for students. It's going to be great for student recruitment," said Graham.

"So as we look at not only bringing in the best and brightest minds, we want to make sure that this water, after the spill of five years ago is protected not only now, but generations to come. That's going to take constant monitoring for 50, 60 years. This vessel will help us do that," said Governor Phil Bryant.

The celebration also allowed people to take a tour of all parts of the boat such as the wheel house, science lab and sleeping quarters. On the Point Sur students will learn marine science, coastal sciences and hydrographic science, which is underwater surveying. But most of all students will learn how to live and work at sea.

"For us, this is sort of a closing of the loop, if you will, of actually getting this vessel home here in Gulfport. And we can't wait to have Gulfport, Mississippi painted on the back of this boat," said USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett. 

From an economic standpoint, Governor Bryant says the Point Sur can be temporarily leased by industries associated with the ocean, like the seafood or energy industries.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly