Hancock Co. Drug Task Force cracks down - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock Co. Drug Task Force cracks down

Meth, ice, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and spice are the dangerous drugs agents say they confiscated after executing several search warrants and traffic stops in Hancock County. (Photo source: WLOX) Meth, ice, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and spice are the dangerous drugs agents say they confiscated after executing several search warrants and traffic stops in Hancock County. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Hancock County Narcotics Task Force has launched a full court press in its war against illegal drugs. The task force, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the DEA, has made 15 arrests so far, and they are searching for four more suspects.

Those locked up are accused of selling or possessing dangerous and powerful illegal drugs. Sheriff Ricky Adam says the goal is to prevent any more drug related deaths.

Meth, ice, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and spice are the dangerous drugs agents say they confiscated after executing several search warrants and traffic stops in Hancock County. Many of the arrests were made in the Bayside Park community.

"That's where at least two of the deaths occurred, and we want to concentrate our efforts in that area," said Adam.

He says agents confiscated more crystal meth than anything else. They nabbed 80 grams at one house.

"In the last three or four days, it is a steady, ongoing, relentless pursuit of dopers and their associates," explained Adam.

The recent blitz against drugs and the successful arrests made are due in part by the support the department is getting from other law enforcement agencies, according to Adam.

"With the help of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the DEA, who supplied us with a great number of agents to help in this," said Adam

The sheriff says the estimated street value of the drugs confiscated over the past few days is more than $25,000. He hopes to prevent the loss of another life to drugs.

"The scariest part is we're coming on prom season, and we could have a kid in the back of a limo take one hit off of a spice joint and never make it to the prom. Never make it," said Adam.

Residents, like Faye Robinett, are happy to see the crackdown.

"I moved here in 2004, and it has gotten worse by the year, worse," said Robinett.

Adam says the impact being made speaks for itself.

"I told them four years ago, if you're dealing drugs, put your running shoes on. I meant it. It's coming," said Adam.

