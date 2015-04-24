Biloxi, Gulfport Chambers award students for academic excellence

The Biloxi and Gulfport Chambers of Commerce awarded nearly 20 students with scholarships at the Excellence in Education awards ceremony at the Jeff Davis Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Friday.The scholarships went to students from different schools in Harrison County who needed a little financial assistance to further their educations.

"It's so important to let them know that the community cares about them," said Biloxi Chamber Director Rachael Seymour. "We want them to come back here, and we need them back here to make the Gulf Coast successful. We want to let them know that we're investing in them so they come back and invest in us."

The ceremony also awarded educators for all they do.



"These teachers work in the summer on these lesson plans," said Seymour. "They work after hours. They use money out of their own pockets, and we want to let them know how important and how appreciated they are."



Scholarships ranged from $250 to $2,500.

