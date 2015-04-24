Page 13: Art meets nature at Gail Keenan Art Center

Breathtaking images of the world's Polar Regions from photographer Martyn Lucas. Unique pottery created by ceramic artist Barbara Dauterive. Our Mississippi Barrier Islands captured in photos by Bill Seeman.

The three artists come together in an exhibit titled “Icebergs, Islands and Clay” at the Gail Keenan Art Center on the campus of Coast Episcopal School.

The spotlight falls on nature.

"It's a wonderful chance to see an exhibition that is based on the natural environment. It takes you from Antarctica to our barrier islands, and Barbara Dauterive's work comes from clay out of the Earth. Then, there are the seagulls flying through the gallery," said Anna Harris.

Students made ceramic birds. People are asked to buy one of the seagulls to raise money for a unique project.

Coast Episcopal is working with the Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plain. The group owns property at Henderson Point.

They want to build an interactive children's area with a nature trail and more where kids can learn more about South Mississippi's environment.

"For the children of Coast Episcopal, it's important to understand about giving back. They are doing something that is not for their own needs, but for the future," according to Wynn Seeman.

It's a wonderful blend of fine art and Mother Nature, on display at the Keenan Art Center.

