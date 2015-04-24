Cherokee Concerned Citizens fights big industry surrounding its - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cherokee Concerned Citizens fights big industry surrounding its neighborhood

The organization cites health problems from asthma to cancer among the long-term residents here. (Photo source: WLOX) The organization cites health problems from asthma to cancer among the long-term residents here. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

The still unknown security risk at the Chevron refinery is just the latest issue with the organization Cherokee Concerned Citizens, which represents 130 residents in a Pascagoula neighborhood that sits right next door to heavy industry.

The organization is fighting back with everything at its disposal to get answers and help to control pollution, both chemical and noise.

If nothing else, community leaders want better communication between residents and industry so they can make better, more informed decisions.

The organization cites health problems from asthma to cancer among the long-term residents here.

Mike Lacy will have more tonight on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

