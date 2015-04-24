Police: NM man robbed Gulfport pharmacy with Airsoft gun

A New Mexico man is accused of holding up a Gulfport pharmacy at gunpoint to get prescription medication, but police say he wasn't using a real gun. He was using a replica Airsoft handgun.

Gulfport police spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said 26-year-old Ian David Sims, of Corrales, NM, is facing an armed robbery charge after holding up the Walgreens Pharmacy on East Pass Road.

McDaniel said officers responded to the robbery Thursday after Walgreens' employees said Sims walked in to the store, pulled out a handgun and passed a note to a pharmacy technician demanding medication.

McDaniel said police caught up with Sims after he left the store where he was found with the medicine and the Airsoft gun.

A Harrison County judge set Sims' bond at $150,000, but he is also being held for authorities in New Mexico for a possession of a controlled substance charge.

