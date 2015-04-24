Pascagoula outdoor survival workshop

Do you have what it takes to survive in the wild? If you're not too sure, join Pascagoula Parks and Recreation at the Scranton Nature Center to learn basic outdoor survival, Saturday, April 25th at 1:00 p.m.

Attendees will learn survival basics, and will learn to build a fire through a hands-on demonstration.

The Outdoor Survival Workshop is free and open to the public.

Be aware, attendees must be 12 or older, and can preregister by contacting Mallory Henderson at the Scranton Nature Center at (228) 938-6612. Onsite registration is available.

The Scranton Nature Center is located in IG Levy Park North at 3928 Nathan Hale Avenue.

