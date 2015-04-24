DA: 42-year-old murder case not closed just yet - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

DA: 42-year-old murder case not closed just yet

Gonzales's daughter was in tears Friday as she talked about her mom's murder. She was just two months when her mother went missing. (Photo source: WLOX) Gonzales's daughter was in tears Friday as she talked about her mom's murder. She was just two months when her mother went missing. (Photo source: WLOX)
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL (WLOX) -

Officials aren't yet ready to close a 42-year-old murder case that came back into the spotlight this week.

Thursday, authorities announced they had positively identified the remains of Delores Diane Kelly Gonzales, a Gulfport woman missing since 1973. Police initially said it was her husband who committed the murder, but they don't know that with 100 percent certainty, so the investigation will continue.

Gonzales' daughter was in tears Friday as she talked about her mom's murder. She was just two months when her mother went missing. Her body was found at a dump site in Choctaw County, AL, but her identity remained a mystery for more than four decades.

The Choctaw County sheriff said he remembers hearing about the case when he was just 5-years-old, and his dad was an officer. 

WLOX's Michelle Lady spoke with him and other officials about the case making national headlines, and what the next steps are in the investigation. Watch for her story tonight on WLOX News at 6pm and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • DA: 42-year-old murder case not closed just yetMore>>

  • Gulfport police help solve 42-year-old cold case murder

    Gulfport police help solve 42-year-old cold case murder

    Thursday, April 23 2015 10:40 PM EDT2015-04-24 02:40:06 GMT
    Friday, April 24 2015 7:10 PM EDT2015-04-24 23:10:33 GMT
    Delores Gonzales near the time of her disappearance. (Photo source: charleyproject.org)Delores Gonzales near the time of her disappearance. (Photo source: charleyproject.org)
    DNA testing and persistent police work led to the positive identification of a young Gulfport woman who went missing back in 1973. Not only have the remains of Delores Diane Gonzales been identified in Choctaw County, AL, but police also say it was her husband who committed the murder.More >>
    DNA testing and persistent police work led to the positive identification of a young Gulfport woman who went missing back in 1973. Not only have the remains of Delores Diane Gonzales been identified in Choctaw County, AL, but police also say it was her husband who committed the murder.

    More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly