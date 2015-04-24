Community volunteers make improvements to Scranton Nature Center

The city received a $25,000 grant from the national fish and wildlife foundation. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of volunteers spent Friday morning planting tree shrubs and flowers in Pascagoula. The work at Scranton Nature Center is designed to attract more birds and visitors.

Volunteers from Mississippi Power Company and other community organizations provided the labor. The city received a $25,000 grant from the national fish and wildlife foundation.

