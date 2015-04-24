Family and friends welcome home military troops

?

Two special homecomings took place Friday morning for two military members who have been stationed in Qatar. It all unfolded at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.It was a big welcome home party for Capt. Jennifer Bosco, who's a member of Cedar Lake Church in Biloxi."I think it'll make her feel happy that she's getting to see all of us come here to welcome her home," fifth grader Gracie Holliday said.To welcome her back to the United States were dozens of students from Cedar Lake Christian Academy."It's a great honor to me actually, for my dad being in the military for multiple years. I think the best part is she doesn't even know we're here, so she's going to be very surprised," seventh grader Austin Blankenship said."It makes me feel happy and excited, because she'll have family to come home and see what importance she really is to this country," fifth grader Hannah Necaise said.Bosco was greeted with hugs and kisses from her family, as the children cheered in the background.Among the students was Mackenzie Bushue. She was also excited to help welcome Bosco home, but said it reminded her of how much she misses her dad, who is currently deployed."A little excited, but it also makes you miss your dad from being on deployment too," Mackenzie said.Little did Mackenzie and her sister know, she would be getting a surprise herself; her dad was on the same flight at Cpt. Bosco.Staff Sgt. Nathen Jenkins has been in Qatar for the last six months. Once he found out he would be returning home on the same flight as Bosco, he knew this would be another perfect surprise."It's been interesting. I didn't know how I'd feel to see how the kids react, and it was awesome," Jenkins said."Anything you want to tell your dad," I asked Mackenzie."I missed you, and I love you," she replied before bursting into tears.It is unknown at this time exactly how long Bosco will be home. As for Jenkins, he is home for good.