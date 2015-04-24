Ritzy rummage sale on Saturday

This weekend, you have a chance to pick-up some bargains and help charities. There will be a Ritzy Rummage sale at Christ Episcopal Church. Hundreds of items are up for grabs from home decor to exercise equipment. proceeds will benefit several of Christ Episcopal's community outreach programs, like the Hancock County Animal Shelter.Tucker Dawason with the Christ Episcopal Church said "They're raising money in order to continue with our out-reach into the community."The Ritzy Rummage sale in the Bay kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.The church is located on Beach Boulevard in Bay St.Louis.