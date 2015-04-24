Mixed reactions from Mississippi leaders on confirmation of Lore - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mixed reactions from Mississippi leaders on confirmation of Loretta Lynch

AP Photo AP Photo
WASHINGTON, DC (WLOX) -

Mississippi leaders are reacting to the news that Loretta Lynch is about to become the United States Attorney General. The U.S. Senate confirmed Lynch by a vote of 56 to 43 on Thursday.

U.S. Senator for Mississippi Roger Wicker opposes the nomination. Wicker said, "The responsibility of the Attorney General, as the nation's top law enforcement officer, is to uphold, defend, and execute the laws of the United States. After careful consideration, I opposed Ms. Lynch's nomination because of her support of the President's numerous executive overreaches, particularly his extreme unilateral actions on immigration."

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, also from Mississippi said he thinks Lynch is a good choice. Cochran said, "I think she is qualified." In a statement Cochran also said, "The Senate is placing great trust in her to impartially enforce the rule of law, more so than we've witnessed in the past seven years under the Obama administration."

Lynch becomes the first African American female attorney general in our country's history.

