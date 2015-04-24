Biloxi Police find second burglary suspect also behind bars

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Criminal Investigations (228) 435-6112. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Biloxi Police believe this woman broke into a car, took a purse, and other items. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Police said Amber Jean-Michelle Donaldson was positively identified by her booking photo, tattoo, and other property officers recovered. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Friday, Karmon Nicole King was charged with Burglary of an Auto after additional evidence was recovered implicating her in the crime. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

*UPDATE*

Biloxi Police have made another arrest in connection with a recent auto burglary. And just like the first arrest, this person was also already behind bars.

Friday, Karmon Nicole King was charged with Burglary of an Auto after additional evidence was recovered implicating her in the crime. King was already incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail on an unrelated misdemeanor shoplifting arrest that occurred after the auto burglary.

Judge Albert Fountain set King's bond at $25,000.

*ORIGINAL STORY*

Just hours after Biloxi Police asked for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect, they made an arrest in the case. And it turns out, the suspect was already behind bars.

Friday morning, WLOX.com posted several surveillance photos showing a woman using a stolen credit/debit card. Investigators said on Saturday, April 18, the woman broke into a car, stole a purse and other items, then used the card to make several purchases at different businesses in Biloxi.

After WLOX shared the pictures on Facebook and Twitter, an anonymous tipster called investigators and identified the suspect as Amber Jean-Michelle Donaldson. Police then discovered their wanted woman has been behind bars since Wednesday, April 22, when she was arrested in Long Beach on unrelated, misdemeanor charges. Donaldson was then positively identified by her booking photo, tattoo, and other property officers recovered.

"The Biloxi Police Department is grateful for all of the tips and leads received during this investigation along with the efforts of local media outlets and the people of our community for working together to resolve this incident successfully by arrest and the recovery of personal property," said Investigator Steve Schlicht.

Donaldson is now charged with Burglary of an Auto, and additional charges are pending. Police said further investigation may even lead to the arrests of others involved in this crime.

If you have any information that could help, contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, or Crime Stoppers 1-877-787-5898. You can also text CSTIP to 274637 (CRIMES) or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

