Warrants and traffic stops lead to meth, heroin, spice and weapons in Hancock Co.

Meth, ice heroin, crack cocaine, spice, weapons and other drugs were confiscated this week by the Hancock County Narcotics Task Force.

Task Force Commander Jeremy Skinner said over the last few days, agents made those discoveries during search warrants and traffic stops.

Skinner reports a search warrant was executed at a home on Jones Street in the Bayside Community. Inside the house, agents say they found found methamphetamine in ice form, heroin, crack cocaine, weapons, scales and a variety of paraphernalia. Four people inside the residence were arrested on drug violations. They were Jeremy Simpkins, Kelly Callahan, Willie Whavers and Shane Foss.

A few days later, Skinner said Kendrick Lewis and Eric Netto were arrested during a traffic stop in the Bayside Community for possession of eighty grams of methamphetamine in ice form. That much ice has a street value of about $8,000.

"The next day, Peter Lewis and Jennifer Cagle Lewis were arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop in Waveland that lead to the discovery of several grams of crack cocaine and approximately $1200.00 in cash," said Skinner.

On Thursday, agents searched an apartment unit on Bloom Place in Waveland and a trailer in Frontier Trailer Park in Hancock County.

"At 1303 Bloom place, agents seized an ounce of synthetic cannabinoids "spice", multiple bags of marijuana, scales, U.S. Currency and two handguns," said Skinner. "Present at the time of search warrant was Clifton Mckay Jr. he was arrested and charged with two counts felony possession of a controlled substance. Warrants for the arrest of Christina Cunningham and Keoki Laneaux Sr. will be issued."

At Frontier Trailer Park, investigators discovered synthetic cannabinoids and distribution paraphernalia. That trailer was being rented by Ronald Zoerner Jr., who was not present at the time of the search.

Lastly, agents with the task force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the DEA went to a home on Hibiscus Street in Waveland looking for Deshaun Saunders. He was wanted on two counts of sale of methamphetamine. At the home, agents report they found Saunders along with approximately two ounces of hydroponic marijuana and scales.

Below is a list of the arrests made and those with arrest warrants:

Jeremy Simpkins 28 Bayside Community: 3 counts felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute to wit: Heroin, Methamphetamine and Cocaine HCL base (crack cocaine).

Kelly Callahan 27 Bayside Community: 3 counts felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute

Willie Whavers 32 Bay St. Louis: felony possession of a controlled substance to wit: methamphetamine.

Shane Foss 40 Kiln: 2 counts felony possession of a controlled substance to wit: Methamphetamine and Cocaine HCL base (crack cocaine).

Kendrick Lewis 31 Bay St. Louis: felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute to wit: Methamphetamine.

Eric Netto 27 Bayside Community: felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute to wit: Methamphetamine.

Peter Lewis 52 Waveland: felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute to with: Cocaine HCL base (crack cocaine).

Jennifer Cagle Lewis 35 Waveland: felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute to with: Cocaine HCL base (crack cocaine).

Clifton Mckay Jr. 30 Bay St. Louis: two counts felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute to wit: Synthetic cannaboids and Marijuana.

Deshaun Saunders 34 Pearlington: Two counts sale of a controlled substance to wit: methamphetamine and one count felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute to wit: marijuana.

Brian Dullworth 32 Bayside Community: Possession of marijuana.

Mindy Stiglet 22 Bayside Community: Possession of marijuana along with traffic violations.

Jeremy Everidge 33 Bay St. Louis: Possession of marijuana.

Christopher Winkles 18 Bayside Community: Possession of marijuana.

Chandler Harvel 22 Bayside Community: felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Richard Schwartz Jr. 26 Bayside Community: Warrants issued for possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest and wanted by Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Christina Cunninham 27 of Waveland: Warrants issued for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute to wit: Synthetic cannabinoids, and Sale of a Controlled Substance to wit: synthetic cannabinoids.

Keoki Laneaux Sr. 31 of Waveland: Warrants issued for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute to wit: Synthetic cannabinoids, and Sale of a Controlled Substance to wit: synthetic cannabinoids.

Ronald Zoerner Jr. 29 of Bay St. Louis: Warrants issued for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute to wit: synthetic cannabinoids and sale of a controlled substance to wit: synthetic cannabinoids.

