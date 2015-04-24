DEVELOPING TODAY: Stage collapses during high school performance; isolated t-storms expected tonight

Terrifying moments caught on camera at an Indiana high school. A stage collapsed during a performance late last night >> http://shout.lt/1sts

WLOX 24/7 Meteorologist Tommy Richards says isolated thunderstorms will become more active tonight and Saturday. He's live on Good Morning Mississippi with your full forecast. http://shout.lt/1n28

Ocean Springs kicks off its birthday today with a weekend long celebration. Doug Walker is live on GMM from the historical event.

Turn on GMM right now for these stories and more. Rhonda, Meggan and Tommy are on until 7 a.m. You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.